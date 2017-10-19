CMAOTY: “Body Like a Back Road” Wins Song of the Year

A handful of some of Nashville’s finest songwriters — Zach Crowell, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Sam Hunt — were presented with the first ever CMT Song of the Year Award presented by Ram Trucks on Oct. 18 in Nashville.

It was during the 2017 CMT Artists of the Year live broadcast at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center that the win was announced for Hunt’s “Body Like a Back Road.”

While Hunt was in Hawaii closing his successful 15 in a 30 Tour, the 2012 American Idol champ Phillip Phillips was at the show to perform the award-winning song live. And he did so with one of the night’s biggest backing bands, complete with a three-man horn section. When he was done, fellow Leesburg, Georgia native Luke Bryan was one of the first ones on his feet applauding Phillips’ soulful take on the song.

iHeartRadio’s Bobby Bones said of Hunt’s hit, “When ‘Body Like a Back Road’ came out I was like, ‘Man that is the jam.’ And that’s what people want. If you’re going to put out a jam, just go ahead and jam it all the way. And he did.”

The tune was released in early 2017, and has already broken records for the most consecutive weeks on top of the Billboard‘s hot country songs chart as the longest running No. 1 by a solo artist in history. It’s also the most-downloaded country song of the year with 1.6 million tracks sold, the No. 1 most-streamed country song of the year with over 325 million streams, and it has been certified 3X platinum.