Country Stars Join the Fight Against Breast Cancer

On Tuesday (Oct. 24), Kelsea Ballerini and 10-year-old cancer survivor Chrissy flipped the switch to turn the Grand Ole Opry’s signature barn backdrop pink in support of the fight against breast cancer.

The Opry donated $5 from each ticket sold for the ninth annual Opry Goes Pink show to the Nashville nonprofit Women Rock for the Cure. The organization was established in 2007 to support young women facing the disease, raise awareness, provide outreach programs through the power of the entertainment industry.

Chris Hollo

Opry member Trisha Yearwood performed and introduced Chrissy, who at age eight was the youngest person ever to be diagnosed with breast cancer. Now she is cancer-free. Chrissy was joined on stage by her older sister as well as her parents, both of whom are also cancer survivors.

Chris Hollo

The night included additional performances by Nashville‘s Charles Esten, Runaway June, Connie Smith, Easton Corbin and the Opry debut of LANCO. CMT’s Cody Alan made his Opry debut as a guest announcer. Previous artists who have flipped the switch for the Opry Goes Pink show include Kacey Musgraves, Martina McBride, Kellie Pickler, Rascal Flatts, LeAnn Rimes, The Judds, Carrie Underwood and more.

On Friday (Oct. 20) in Louisville, Jason Aldean‘s 2017 Concert for a Cure with Chris Young, Kane Brown and Dee Jay Silver at the KFC Yum Center raised $332,848 for Komen Kentucky. To date, the annual initiative has raised more than $3.6 million for breast cancer research through the nonprofit Susan G. Komen.