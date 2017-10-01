Keith Urban’s Woman-of-the-Year Wife

Early on Monday morning (Oct. 30), Nicole Kidman posted on her Facebook page that she’d been selected as one of Glamour‘s Women Of The Year.

“Everything I do, every decision I make, I am thinking about women,” Kidman said in the post.

And then in the actual story, she talks how she’s able to keep her own heart out of things, and she kind of gives Keith Urban most of the credit.

“Well, Keith always says to me, ‘You stay raw and sensitive, and I’ll buffer things for you,’ which is a beautiful offering,” she said. “He is always told, ‘You’re so tough.’ And he says, ‘That’s not what I want for you, Nicole. You don’t need to get a thick skin.'”

John Shearer/WireImage

She goes on to say that having a place that’s safe to nurture you, and where the tears can be shed, is what helps her get through any tough times. “That way I can actually go back open and curious and willing. And at times scarred and a little damaged, but not with a sword like, ‘I’m seeking revenge.’ Because that just doesn’t interest me.

“I actually never choose films that are about revenge. I choose films, I’ve realized, about women who somehow find their way through,” she said.