Brothers Osborne, Willie Nelson Are Early CMA Award Winners

The CMA Awards were off to an early start on Wednesday morning (Nov. 8), thanks to Good Morning America and Kelsea Ballerini.

First, at around 8:15 am, two CMA Awards were announced live on the rooftop of Acme Feed & Seed on Nashville’s Lower Broadway — with Ballerini helping make the announcement — almost 12 hours before the broadcast:

Music video of the year went to Brothers Osborne’s “It Ain’t My Fault.” The video was directed by Wes Edwards and Ryan Silver.



Musical event of the year went to “Funny How Time Slips Away,” by Willie Nelson and the late Glen Campbell from Campbell’s final album Adiós.

After the announcements, Ballerini performed “Roses” and “Unapologetically.”