MerleFest 2018 Books More Than 100 Acts

The initial lineup for the 31st annual MerleFest, presented by Window World, promises more than 100 live acts representing a mix of traditional, roots-oriented music from the Appalachian region.

The annual event returns to Wilkesboro, NC’s Wilkes Community College on April 26-29, 2018. Tickets go on sale Tuesday (Nov. 14) through the festival’s website.

Among the first round of performers are Kris Kristofferson, Jamey Johnson, Robert Earl Keen, The Devil Makes Three, Balsam Range and the Atlanta Pops Orchestra Ensemble.

The four-day event will also include the “Mission Temple Fireworks Revival” featuring Paul Thorn & Band, the Blind Boys of Alabama, the McCrary Sisters and more. Town Mountain and Jim Lauderdale will host April 28’s Midnight Jam presented by The Bluegrass Situation.

MerleFest was founded in 1988 in the memory of renowned guitarist Eddy Merle Watson, the son of the late music legend Doc Watson. Traditionally, the event hosts a live mix of bluegrass, old-time music, Americana, blues, country, Celtic, Cajun, cowboy, zydeco, rock and many other styles that Watson referred to as “traditional plus.”

MerleFest has become the primary fundraiser for the Wilkes Community College Foundation. The nonprofit supports scholarships for students, capital projects, staff and faculty development, and the beautification of the school.

Here is the list of the initial performers for MerleFest 2018:

Aaron Burdett

Alberti Flea Circus

Andrew Collins Trio

Andy May

Ari Eisinger

Ashley Heath and Her Heathens

Atlanta Pops Orchestra Ensemble

Balsam Range

Banknotes

Bill Mathis

Bob Hill

Bryan Sutton

Brynmor

Cane Mill Road

Cardboard Fox

Carol Rifkin

Jeanette Queen

Mark Queen

Cathy Fink and Marcy Marxer

Charles Welch

Cicada Rhythm

David Holt and Josh Goforth

Dead Horses

Donna the Buffalo

Doolin

Elephant Sessions

Erin Harpe

Flatland Harmony Experiment

Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen

Fireside Collective

Gunner & Smith

Hannah Shira Naiman

Happy Traum

Horsemen Let’s Ride

Hubby Jenkins

Hummingbird Crossing

Jack Lawrence

Jamey Johnson

Jayme Stone’s Folklife

Jeanette Williams Band

Jeff Little Trio

Jeffrey Foucault

Jim Lauderdale

Jody Carroll

Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers

Joe Smothers

Junior Appalachian Musicians Band

Kris Kristofferson

Laura Boosinger & The Midnight Plowboys

Lauren and Lane

Lindsay Lou

Lillian Chase

The Lonesome Ace Stringband

Lori King and Junction 63

Mark Bumgarner

Mike Aiken Band

“Mission Temple Fireworks Revival” featuring Paul Thorn & Band, the Blind Boys of Alabama, the McCrary Sisters and more

Mitch Greenhill

My Bubba

The Note Ropers

Nu-Blu

Pete & Joan Wernick

Peter Rowan

Piper Jones

The Po Ramblin’ Boys

Richard Ray Farrell

Richie and Rosie

Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley

Robert Earl Keen

Robin and Linda Williams

Rosie & the Riveters

Roy Book Binder

Sam Bush Band

Sarah Jane Scouten

Savannah Smith and Southern Soul

Scythian

Sideline

Smitty and the JumpStarters

Steve and Ruth Smith

String Madness

T. Michael Coleman Band

Ted Olson

Tennessee Jed Fisher

Terry Baucom’s Dukes of Drive

The Barefoot Movement

The BattleAxe Band

The Devil Makes Three

The East Pointers

The Hackwells

The InterACTive Theatre of Jef

The Kruger Brothers

The Lang Sisters

The Local Boys

The Lonely Heartstring Band

The Mastersons

The Midatlantic

The New River Drifters

The Waybacks

The Wildmans

Susana and Timmy Abell

Tony Williamson Band

Town Mountain

Unspoken Tradition

Virginia Hollow

The Way Down Wanderers

Wayland

Wayne Henderson

Wesley Bright & The Honeytones

Whitewater Bluegrass Company