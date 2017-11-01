PHOTOS: Tour Faith Hill and Tim McGraw’s New Exhibit

Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum hosted a private preview of the new exhibit Faith Hill & Tim McGraw: Mississippi Woman, Louisiana Man on Wednesday (Nov. 15).

In their opening remarks (which lasted 12 minutes), the country power couple wanted to thank every soul that has ever been part of their respective careers. But to do so, they would have been standing at the podium until the cows come home.

Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

Surrounded by the bronze plaques in the Hall of Fame rotunda, Hill started their speeches by singing lyrics from “Will the Circle Be Unbroken,” which are affixed to the rotunda’s wraparound ceiling. Then she gave the floor to her husband before she became too emotionally overwhelmed by the magnitude of the occasion.

“Looking around,” McGraw said, “seeing all these plaques on the wall and seeing the people that paved the way for what we do, what we get to do, what we love and the life we built … we wouldn’t be here. We wouldn’t have these opportunities without the people that you see around the walls all the way around us and the stories that go along with [them].”

Together, they thanked their family, along with their publicity and management teams. Hill made a point to thank her brother, Steve. He was one of her first benefactors before she was able to afford the money to spend on show clothes.

“He’s worked since he was 12 years old,” she said. “He was the only one of us that had any money because he had such a great work ethic. Mom could take a penny and make a dollar, and he’s the same way.

“So I would always go ask him, ‘Can you buy me these boots because they’re really cute, and I have to have them to perform in, and I’m going to be singing at Union Country Day.’ Anyway, thank you for buying those boots for me.

“They were hideous. But at the time, they made me sing the National Anthem a lot better.”

Hill went on to thank everyone who has been there for them as parents. Their daughters Gracie and Audrey were on-hand for the preview. Maggie couldn’t attend because she was away at college.

“As a parent, we all know that it takes a village to raise children,” she said. “And I know most people we’ve worked with who have given their time, their dedication, their heart and soul, and their belief in us. And it takes a village.

“You have to be lucky. It involves luck. It involves timing. It involves so many things — destiny — all those things can be lined up, but it truly requires incredibly hard work. And that is something that you learn very quickly when you move to Nashville, Tennessee from Start, Louisiana and Star, Mississippi.”

Hill closed their remarks by thanking her husband.

“I don’t want to get all sappy,” she said, “but I do love this guy. He is spicy like Tabasco sauce times 1,000. He is spicy, and he is a handful. And it’s awesome. He’s just taught me to be spicier all the time.”

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill: Mississippi Woman, Louisiana Man will be on display on Friday (Nov. 17) through June 10, 2018, at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

Enjoy a photo tour of the exhibit:

