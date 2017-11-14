With Blake Shelton, Christmas Is Always Merry

One Christmas in Oklahoma, then another Christmas in California.

That definitely sounds like twice as much fun, if you love the holidays as much as Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani do.

Stefani told Extra that that’s their plan for this Christmas season so that they don’t have to be apart when it matters most. “We are going to do Christmas this year at my house. We are going to go to Oklahoma first and do a pre-Christmas there; then we’re gonna come back to do Christmas at mine,” Stefani said.

“Every day is Christmas because we’re together, so it’s just awesome,” she said.

One of her early gifts this year was the chance to co-write a Christmas song with Shelton. “We wrote a song together, and the title is ‘You Make It Feel Like Christmas,’ and that was Blake’s brilliant idea,” she said of the title song for her new Christmas album. “He was just excited because he loves Christmas so much and loves Christmas music so much, we both do. Randomly, we didn’t know that about each other — it just happens that we do.”

Stefani added that she’s on a good run right now, and she is good with that.

“Life is a journey,” she said, “I feel really blessed.”