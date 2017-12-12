And He Brings Friends and Some Irving Berlin

If Thomas Rhett Shows Up at Your Front Door

Okay. This time I really mean it. I have got to move to Nashville.

Because down there, the true meaning of Christmas is that Thomas Rhett, Tyler Hubbard, Russell Dickerson and all of their wives could possibly show up at your front door dressed in vintage holiday threads — Hubbard is even wearing a top hat — and cover a 1942 Irving Berlin song.

Maybe they didn’t go to every single house, but at least they hit up Jesse Frasure’s house on Monday night (Dec. 11) and let him video their modern take on Bing Crosby’s “White Christmas.”

“Charley Dickens and his crew showed up on the doorstep,” Frasure wrote, tagging the three country singers along with the wives Lauren Akins, Hayley Hubbard, and Kailey Dickerson.

The multi-talented Frasure works as a songwriter, producer, DJ and as the VP of A&R for Major Bob Music. Some of most recent co-writes include Jon Pardi‘s “Dirt on My Boots,” Lauren Alaina‘s “Road Less Traveled,” and Chris Lane‘s “Fix.”

According to a post from songwriter Nicole Galyon, the carolers stopped at her house, too. “You’re so nashville if you’re the first house they hit,” she wrote to caption the video of the group singing the 1862 classic “Deck the Halls.”