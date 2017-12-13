Dylan Scott Becomes a Father

On Tuesday evening (Dec. 12), Dylan Scott and his wife Blair welcomed their first child, a son named Beckett Scott Robinson.

The Scott family announced the new arrival via social media. Their son was welcomed to the world weighing eight pounds and measuring 21 inches long.

“Thanks to everyone for all the prayers,” Scott said. “We are now one healthy happy family of three. #myboy”

Everyone meet Beckett Scott Robinson! Born today at 5:20pm weighing 8Ibs and 21inches long. @blair_a_robinson did so good! Thanks to everyone for all the prayers. We are now one healthy happy family of 3. #myboy A post shared by Dylan Scott (@dylanscottcountry) on Dec 12, 2017 at 7:14pm PST

Scott’s hit debut single “My Girl” was inspired by his wife. The couple was high school sweethearts, and they married in Bastrop, Louisiana on May 28, 2016.

“I wanted to write about stuff that we did together,” Scott told CMT.com of writing “My Girl” in a recent interview. “I wanted to write about all the things I get to see in her that nobody else is going to pay attention to, but me; like the little things. There’s a line in it that says, ‘You should see her smile when she holds a baby.’ We see the way you ladies smile when you hold a baby, and I see the way she does as well.”

Scott will launch his 2018 tour dates on Jan. 5 in Springfield, Illinois.