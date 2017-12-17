Sara Evans Set for CMT Next Women of Country Tour

Sara Evans will headline the fourth annual CMT Next Women of Country tour.

RaeLynn and Kalie Shorr will join Evans for the 15-city run, which is officially billed as the CMT Next Women of Country presents Sara Evans All The Love Tour. Kickoff is set for Feb. 12 in New York City.

“We are thrilled to announce our fourth annual Next Women of Country Tour and partner with the amazing Sara Evans,” said Leslie Fram, SVP of Music Strategy & Talent, CMT. “This tour was created to give emerging female artists a stage to play on and this year we are proud to welcome RaeLynn and Kalie Shorr.”

“I absolutely love that CMT champions female artists with the Next Women of Country Tour and am so honored to be headlining it in 2018,” Evans said. “I can’t wait to hit the road with RaeLynn and Kalie. They are both incredible singers, songwriters, and overall artists and we’re going to have a blast!”

Evans’ latest album Words is the flagship release from her own Born to Fly Records. Including the lead single “Marquee Sign,” Evans co-wrote three songs on the album, and the final track listing represents a total of 14 female songwriters, including Hillary Lindsey, Ashley Monroe, Hillary Scott, Caitlyn Smith, Liz Hengber and Sonya Isaacs.

RaeLynn’s No. 1 sophomore album WildHorse featuring the lead single “Love Triangle” was released in March. Shorr released her Y2k Mixtape featuring her breakout single “Fight Like a Girl” in 2016. Both artists are members of the CMT Next Women of Country program.

Tickets and VIP packages for the 2018 tour go on sale Friday (Dec. 22) through Evans’ and the CMT Next Women of Country websites.

Here are the initial dates for the 2018 CMT Next Women of Country Tour:

Feb. 12: New York, NY (B.B. King’s Blues Club)

Feb. 14: Concord, NH (Capitol Center for the Arts — Chubb Theatre)

Feb. 15: Albany, NY (The Palace Theatre)

Feb. 16: Verona, NY (Turning Stone Resort Casino — The Showroom)

Feb. 17: Medford, MA (Chevalier Theatre)

Feb. 23: Athens, OH (Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium)

Feb. 24: Richmond, KY (EKU Center for the Arts)

Feb. 25: Joliet, IL (Rialto Square Theatre)

March 9: Salina, KS (Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts)

March 10: Pocola, OK (Choctaw Casino Resort — Centerstage)

March 15: Kansas City, MO (Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts — Muriel Kauffman Theatre)

March 16: Prior Lake, MN (Mystic Lake Casino — Mystic Showroom)

March 17: Waukegan, IL

April 6: Lake Charles, LA (Golden Nugget)

April 7: Mobile, AL (Saenger Theatre