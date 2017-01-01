Brett Young Lands Second No. 1, “Like I Loved You”

Luke Bryan’s What Makes You Country Is Once Again Top Album

If you still have chestnuts roasting on an open fire, they’re probably done by now. So let’s look at Billboard‘s final country albums and airplay charts for fading 2017.

Brett Young just made it under the wire as his single, “Like I Loved You,” reaches the top after a 23-week pilgrimage. This is Young’s second No. 1 song, his first having been “In Case You Didn’t Know.”

Cheers and well-cooked chestnuts to you, Mr. Young.

Like I Loved You (Official Video) by Brett Young on VEVO.

Albumwise, Luke Bryan‘s What Makes You Country holds the summit for the second week.

As usual, there’s not a lot of new sounds coming aboard as the year winds down — only two new albums and two fresh songs. The albums are Red Marlow’s The Voice: The Complete Season 13 Collection (arriving at No. 22) and Brenda Lee’s Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree: The Decca Christmas Recordings (No. 29).

The first-time songs are Sugarland‘s “Still the Same” (No. 26) and Luke Combs‘ “One Number Away’ (No. 55).

Albums returning to action include Elvis Presley’s Elv!s: 30 #1 Hits (No. 47), Carrie Underwood‘s Greatest Hits: Decade #1 (No. 48) and Lady Antebellum‘s On This Winter’s Night (No. 50).

Rounding out the Top 5 singles, in descending order, are Blake Shelton‘s “I’ll Name the Dogs” (last week’s No. 1), Eric Church‘s “Round Here Buzz,” Russell Dickerson’s “Yours” and Maren Morris‘ “I Could Use a Love Song.”

The No. 2 through No. 5 albums are Garth Brooks’ The Anthology: Part 1, The First Five Years, Chris Stapleton‘s From A Room: Volume 2, Alan Jackson‘s Precious Memories Collection (vaulting in from No. 24) and Stapleton’s From A Room: Volume 1.

So, what are you doing New Year’s Eve?