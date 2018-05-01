Music

The Music From Nashville on CMT

All The Songs From Season Six (So Far)
If the music from season five left a lasting mark on you, wait until you hear the music from season six.

Check back here every week for an updated list of all of the new songs from the show.

  1. ”Never Come Back Again” – Gunnar and Will

    Season 6, Episode 1
    Songwriter: Austin Plaine
  2. ”Anymore of This” – Phillip LaRue and Lia LaRue

    Season 6, Episode 1
    Songwriters: Matthew Perryman Jones, Mindy Smith, Seth Jones
  3. ”What It’s Made For” – Maddie

    Season 6, Episode 1
    Songwriters: Connor Thuotte, Matt McVaney, Katie Garfield
  4. ”Don’t Come Easy” – Will

    Season 6, Episode 1
    Songwriters: Dan Fernandez, Dave Berg, Sam Riggs
  5. ”Is Anybody Out There” – Juliette

    Season 6, Episode 1
    Songwriters: Garrison Starr, Austin Plaine, KS Rhoads
