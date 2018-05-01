The Music From Nashville on CMT

If the music from season five left a lasting mark on you, wait until you hear the music from season six.

”Never Come Back Again” – Gunnar and Will
Songwriter: Austin Plaine
”Anymore of This” – Phillip LaRue and Lia LaRue
Songwriters: Matthew Perryman Jones, Mindy Smith, Seth Jones
”What It’s Made For” – Maddie
Songwriters: Connor Thuotte, Matt McVaney, Katie Garfield
”Don’t Come Easy” – Will
Songwriters: Dan Fernandez, Dave Berg, Sam Riggs
”Is Anybody Out There” – Juliette
Songwriters: Garrison Starr, Austin Plaine, KS Rhoads
