It's Never Too Late for a Second Chance

Nashville : The Big Moments From Season 6 Episode 2

The follow-up to the season premiere was full of eye-opening experiences and second chances.

Relive some of the biggest moments from the episode:

Farmers’ Market Reunion Deacon and Jessie share a mini-reunion, after which Scarlett urges him to stop hiding his feelings. Here to Help Avery wants Juliette to talk to a doctor, but she reveals her plan to see Darius Enright. Making a Move Deacon asks Jessie out. A Little Hesitant Jessie agrees to Deacon’s offer. Something’s Different Scarlett isn’t sure she wants to continue performing. Giving Back Juliette goes to talk to Darius, but instead gets her hands dirty on a work site. Bringing the Fun Back Will and Gunnar share the stage again. Learning the Hard Way Juliette is pushed to her breaking point, but instead learns her own power. Avery’s Intervention Gunnar and Will surprise Avery by making him a member of their unofficial band. Maybe We Should Be Friends Jessie and Deacon’s date starts out rocky. Scarlett Walks Away She walks away before taking the stage at a guitar pull. This Kiss Jessie and Deacon’s date ends on a high note. Juliette Has a Decision to Make She returns home and needs to talk to Avery.

