Meet the Music City Cast

The cast for CMT’s new docu-series Music City, the latest project from The Hills and Laguna Beach founder Adam DiVello, has been announced.

The series premiere is March 1 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

The show will follow five friends as they enter the next chapter of their lives while navigating their paths to success, fame and love in Nashville. Their respective journeys to self-discovery have them facing with real choices that carry real stakes for their careers, relationships and futures.

Meet the cast:

John Shearer

Rachyl: A Colorado native who moved to Nashville with her husband, Kerry, and their two-year-old son, Wolfgang, to support Kerry’s dreams of singing and songwriting. Feeling often like a single parent, Rachyl struggles to balance motherhood with her goals of attending law school.

John Shearer

Kerry: A country singer-songwriter originally from Beaverton, Oregon. Kerry, along with his wife, Rachyl, and their two-year-old son, Wolfgang, moved from California to Nashville so Kerry could pursue his musical dreams. As his career blossoms, Kerry must navigate the temptations of life on the road and learn firsthand the personal sacrifice that comes with following your dreams.

John Shearer

Jessica: Better known to her friends as “JMack,” Jessica is an all-American Southern belle originally from Little Rock, Arkansas. She has lived in Nashville for nearly five years and is pursuing her dreams as a singer-songwriter in country music, while also searching for the man of her dreams.

Jackson: A fitness instructor and personal trainer born and bred in Nashville, with Southern charm and looks to kill. When he is not helping his friends and family get into shape, he can be found cooking at home or hanging out downtown with friends.

Alisa: A Los Angeles native who moved to Nashville to pursue her ambition of singing and writing country music, despite her family’s doubts. With no formal training, she’s trying to get traction in a city where everyone has dreams of making it big. She’s also searching for someone to sweep her off her feet, a task that’s been challenging considering she’s picky to a fault