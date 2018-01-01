Dolly Parton Says “I’m Not Done Yet”

You have to love this about Dolly Parton. She receives two Guinness World Records 2018 edition, and in the video interview, she says, “I’m not done yet.”

So maybe after her first two — for the artist with the most hits on Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart by a female and the most decades with a Top 20 hit on that same chart — are just the start of her record-breaking achievements.

Parton attributes her years of success to hard work, talent and good people. “I’ve been blessed with good people, and I always pray that God will bring all the good and right people into my life,” she said, “and take all of the wrong ones out.”

Aside from her talents as a singer and a musician, Parton is also one of country music’s most prolific songwriters to this day. “I’ve always just written from my heart,” she says. “I try not to dwell on just trying to be commercial and what’s a radio hit or whatever. Usually, when an idea hits me, it comes from my heart.

“I still try to be alert and be as up to date as I can be. Evidently, I’m doing alright,” she laughs, “because you said so.”