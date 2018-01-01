Tegan Marie: a New Voice of Possibility

At age 14, rising artist Tegan Marie has a talent that most veteran songwriters would love to have. And that is to write a killer song that radiates happiness and positivity whenever it’s time to write.

She’s been writing her whole life and has enough material for at least three albums already. But at this stage in her young adulthood and career, she’s writing what she knows with a full heart that has yet to experience any major heartache or loss.

During an exclusive interview to talk about her new single “Keep It Lit,” Marie said she hopes to be remembered as a storyteller that inspires others to look toward the light in their lives.

“I want to be known for everything positive,” she tells CMT.com. “Even if it’s supposed to be a sad song, it will still be in a positive voice. I just recently I found a little piece of paper that had a little love song that I wrote when I was six years old, and I was like, ‘Oh gosh.'”

Written with Rune Westburg, Nelly Reeves and Jason Reeves, “Keep it Lit” is all about enjoying the moment with the people who matter most to her. And her words beam with possibility. In the chorus sings, “One small spark can turn into a flame / Brighter than the blue moon / Standing here beside you / And if it burns forever and a day / We can turn it into anything we want to.”

“I wanted to write a song about having fun with my friends and family and having a big heart and sharing what I like to call ‘Litness’ with other people,” she says. “When I walked into the studio, I said, ‘OK guys, let’s get lit!’ They said, ‘That’s a good idea.’ All my songs so far are like positive, happy, upbeat and fun.”

Filmed in the beautiful mountains of sunny California, the official video for the song keeps the good vibes going strong. The piece has Marie picking up her band, family and friends in a teal vintage bus for a joy ride around town that ends at a theater that has Marie’s name all lit up on a bright marquee sign.

“We made it seem like we were all over the country when it was really two cities and towns,” she said. “We did it up in the mountains, and it was really freezing. But that’s OK. We had the best time ever.”

Marie made her Ryman Auditorium debut with a Grand Ole Opry performance on Friday (Jan. 19). She is booked to perform on the Today show on Jan. 31. Later that day, she will headline the Opry City Stage in the heart of New York’s Times Square.