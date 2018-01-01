Kip Moore Celebrates “More Girls Like You” in Nashville

“I wish every artist was like Kip Moore. To see your fan base freak out every single night that you play, it’s inspiring.”

That’s what hitmaker Steven Lee Olsen said of the Georgia native at the No. 1 celebration for Slowheart‘s “More Girls Like You;” the first song Moore, Olsen, Josh Miller and Slowheart‘s co-producer, David Garcia, wrote together. The song peaked at No. 1 on the Mediabase chart and at No. 4 on Billboard‘s Country Airplay in October 2017.

“No outside writers are going to write a Kip Moore song. It’s impossible,” Olsen continued. “He puts a stamp on every single song that he’s part of.”

Before the party, Garcia told members of the press that the song almost wasn’t a Moore hit. On the evening they were scheduled to write together, Moore almost missed the appointment to go wakeboarding.

“Luckily,” Garcia said, “Our publisher, Nate, called Kip right as he was about to leave. And being the kind of guy Kip is, he doesn’t like to cancel. So he canceled that instead to write with us.”

Moore expressed that he felt lucky to be in the room that evening.

“These guys know what a maniac I am,” he said, “and they will write until 2 o’clock in the morning if that’s what the song calls for. And I love that.”

He also made a point to thank those who were most important to him.

“To any of the fans that have stuck with me through thick and thin, through all the Wild One up and downs, I just feel so blessed.

“I know this could be the last time I’m up here. I’m very well aware of that. I hope not, but if it is, thank you all for the ride. And for the people that have been behind me, and I’m truly grateful for this life and everything that has come with it.”

The private event was held at Analog inside Nashville’s Hutton Hotel on Tuesday (Feb. 13) with staffers from Moore’s label, MCA, his bandmates and a host of other Music Row insiders.

The song was also Miller’s first No. 1 hit. Before pursuing music full time, he worked in sales, hawking corporate software. His time off work dedicated to writing songs as therapy.

Moore will join Luke Bryan’s What Makes You Country Tour on Friday (Feb. 16), before launching the spring leg of his Plead the Fifth Tour on March 22. Performances at the Country To Country Festival taking place March 9-11 in the U.K. and Ireland are also on his schedule.