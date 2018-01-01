Caitlyn Smith Plans Starfire Tour

Nashville songstress and powerhouse vocalist Caitlyn Smith will launch her Starfire Tour on April 5 in Northampton, Mass. Special guest Andrea Davidson will perform on select dates.

Starfire (Live in Studio) by Caitlyn Smith on VEVO.

The 25-city run includes stops in Boston, New York City and Nashville, Tenn. Performances at the BottleRock Festival in Napa, Calif. and the Lockn’ Festival in Arrington, Va. are also on Smith’s 2018 schedule. Tickets go on sale Friday (Feb. 23).

The tour is named after Smith’s debut album, which arrived in January.

April 5: Northampton, Massachusetts

April 6: Boston, Massachusetts

April 7: Portland, Maine

April 8: South Burlington, Vermont

April 10: Charlottesville, Virginia

April 12: Asbury Park, New Jersey

April 13: New York, New York

April 14: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

April 15: Washington, DC

April 17: Columbus, Ohio

April 18: Covington, Kentucky

April 20: Cannon Falls, Minnesota

April 21: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

April 22: Urbana, Illinois

April 26: Decatur, Georgia

April 27: Greer, South Carolina

April 28: Charlotte, North Carolina

May 2: Evanston, Illinois

May 3: Ann Arbor, Michigan

May 4: Akron, Ohio

May 5: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

May 9: Athens, Georgia

May 10: Nashville, Tennessee

May 25: Napa, California

Aug. 24: Arrington, Virginia