Caitlyn Smith Plans Starfire Tour

Nashville songstress and powerhouse vocalist Caitlyn Smith will launch her Starfire Tour on April 5 in Northampton, Mass. Special guest Andrea Davidson will perform on select dates.
Starfire (Live in Studio) by Caitlyn Smith on VEVO.
The 25-city run includes stops in Boston, New York City and Nashville, Tenn. Performances at the BottleRock Festival in Napa, Calif. and the Lockn’ Festival in Arrington, Va. are also on Smith’s 2018 schedule. Tickets go on sale Friday (Feb. 23).
The tour is named after Smith’s debut album, which arrived in January.
April 5: Northampton, Massachusetts
April 6: Boston, Massachusetts
April 7: Portland, Maine
April 8: South Burlington, Vermont
April 10: Charlottesville, Virginia
April 12: Asbury Park, New Jersey
April 13: New York, New York
April 14: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
April 15: Washington, DC
April 17: Columbus, Ohio
April 18: Covington, Kentucky
April 20: Cannon Falls, Minnesota
April 21: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
April 22: Urbana, Illinois
April 26: Decatur, Georgia
April 27: Greer, South Carolina
April 28: Charlotte, North Carolina
May 2: Evanston, Illinois
May 3: Ann Arbor, Michigan
May 4: Akron, Ohio
May 5: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
May 9: Athens, Georgia
May 10: Nashville, Tennessee
May 25: Napa, California
Aug. 24: Arrington, Virginia