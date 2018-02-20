Kane Brown Toasts First No. 1 “What Ifs”

Kane Brown enthusiasts packed the reception hall at BMI’s Nashville headquarters Tuesday (Feb. 20) to celebrate the young artist’s first No. 1 single, “What Ifs.” Being honored along with him were his two “What Ifs” cowriters, Matt McGinn and Jordan Schmidt.

The event on this balmy afternoon seemed very much a family affair, with little kids running around while waiting for the “show” to start and one guest leading her dog through the crowd.

The buffet consisted largely of finger foods — cheeses, a variety of fresh fruits, cashews, biscuits and brownies.

BMI’s Bradley Collins called all the principals to the stage, including Lauren Alaina, Brown’s old school chum and his singing partner on “What Ifs.”

What Ifs by Kane Brown & Lauren Alaina on VEVO.

After awarding Brown the acoustic guitar BMI gives all its writers who score their first No. 1, Collins pointed out that Brown set a number of chart records last fall when “What Ifs” zoomed to the top.

These included crowning all three main Billboard country songs charts — the country airplay, country streaming and hot country songs listings. Collins also noted that Brown will be opening for Chris Young this summer on his “Losing Sleep Tour.”

“What Ifs” is McGinn’s first No. 1, as well, and Schmidt’s second.

Brandi Simms of the Country Music Assn. awarded each of the songwriters a No. 1 medallion, but then surprised Brown and Alaina by bringing

to the stage their middle school choir director — “Mr. G” — to sing their praises.

A representative from RCA Records, Brown’s label, announced that so far “What Ifs” has been the most streamed song of 2018.

Speaking of Brown as a friend, producer Dann Huff said, “He’s a man of few words, but he has such a deep soul.”

Still looking a bit starry-eyed over the whole matter, Brown told the crowd, “Getting a No. 1 has made me all the more hungry. I’ll just keep working as hard as I can.”

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for BMI