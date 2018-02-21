Watershed Festival Books Brantley Gilbert, Brad Paisley and Blake Shelton

Unveils Initial Lineup for Aug. 3-5 Festival at the Gorge

Brantley Gilbert, Brad Paisley and Blake Shelton will headline the seventh annual Watershed Music and Camping festival, running Aug. 3-5 at the Gorge Amphitheater in George, Wash.

The initial lineup includes Cole Swindell, Dustin Lynch, Big & Rich, Morgan Evans, Jillian Jacqueline, Chris Lane, LOCASH, Cassadee Pope, Granger Smith and Brett Young, with more to be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets go on sale March 2 at 10 a.m. PT through the festival’s website. VIP packages include private access to cocktail service, air-conditioned private restrooms, priority entry for rides and attractions, as well as and breathtaking views of the Columbia River Gorge and the main stage.

The Gorge Oasis upgrade offers “stress-free” camping with preset luxury tents, a mattress and prepared coffee in the morning.