ZZ Top and John Fogerty Join Forces for Blues and Bayous Tour

ZZ Top and John Fogerty, some of the most significant influencers of modern country rock, will take their Blues and Bayous Tour to 25 cities this summer.
The collaborative run kicks off May 25 in Atlantic City, N.J. and closes June 29 in Welch, Minn. Willie Nelson will join the tour for one night only on June 26 in Mt. Pleasant, Mich. Tickets go on sale March 2 at 10 a.m. local time.
Both ZZ Top and Fogerty are members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and their country music connections run deep.
ZZ Top guitarist Billy Gibbons and bassist Dusty Hill helped kick off the 2014 CMT Music Awards with a rocking version of “LaGrange,” a signature song for what’s widely known as that “little ol’ band from Texas.” The group collaborated with Brooks & Dunn on a 2002 episode of CMT Crossroads and hosted a few country acts including The Cadillac Three on several of their tours.
Fogerty recently appeared on the title track of Brad Paisley’s 2017 album, Love and War. He also taped a 2005 CMT Crossroads with Keith Urban.
Here are the initial dates for the Blues and Bayous Tour:
May 25: Atlantic City, NJ – Borgata Spa & Resort – Event Center
May 26: Holmdel, NJ – P.N.C. Bank Arts Center
May 27: Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
May 29: Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap
May 30: Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap
June 1: Pensacola, FL – Pensacola Bay Center
June 2: Clearwater, FL – Coachman Park
June 3: West Palm Beach,FL – Coral Sky Amphitheater
June 5: St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheater
June 6: Atlanta, GA – TBA
June 10: Oklahoma City, OK – Zoo Amphitheater
June 12: Chicago, IL – TBA
June 13: Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
June 14: Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
June 16: Southaven, MS – BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
June 17: Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
June 19: Youngstown, OH – Covelli Centre
June 20: Wantagh, NY – Northwell Heath at Jones Beach Theater
June 22: Gilford, NH – Bank of NH Pavillion
June 23: Canandaigua, NY – Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center
June 24: Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion
June 26: Mt. Pleasant, MI – Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort *
June 27: Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre
June 29: Welch, MN – Treasure Island Resort & Casino
*with Willie Nelson