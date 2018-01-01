ZZ Top and John Fogerty Join Forces for Blues and Bayous Tour

Willie Nelson Joins Tour for One Night Only on June 26

ZZ Top and John Fogerty, some of the most significant influencers of modern country rock, will take their Blues and Bayous Tour to 25 cities this summer.

The collaborative run kicks off May 25 in Atlantic City, N.J. and closes June 29 in Welch, Minn. Willie Nelson will join the tour for one night only on June 26 in Mt. Pleasant, Mich. Tickets go on sale March 2 at 10 a.m. local time.

Both ZZ Top and Fogerty are members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and their country music connections run deep.

ZZ Top guitarist Billy Gibbons and bassist Dusty Hill helped kick off the 2014 CMT Music Awards with a rocking version of “LaGrange,” a signature song for what’s widely known as that “little ol’ band from Texas.” The group collaborated with Brooks & Dunn on a 2002 episode of CMT Crossroads and hosted a few country acts including The Cadillac Three on several of their tours.

Fogerty recently appeared on the title track of Brad Paisley’s 2017 album, Love and War. He also taped a 2005 CMT Crossroads with Keith Urban.

Here are the initial dates for the Blues and Bayous Tour:

May 25: Atlantic City, NJ – Borgata Spa & Resort – Event Center

May 26: Holmdel, NJ – P.N.C. Bank Arts Center

May 27: Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

May 29: Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap

May 30: Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap

June 1: Pensacola, FL – Pensacola Bay Center

June 2: Clearwater, FL – Coachman Park

June 3: West Palm Beach,FL – Coral Sky Amphitheater

June 5: St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheater

June 6: Atlanta, GA – TBA

June 10: Oklahoma City, OK – Zoo Amphitheater

June 12: Chicago, IL – TBA

June 13: Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

June 14: Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

June 16: Southaven, MS – BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

June 17: Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

June 19: Youngstown, OH – Covelli Centre

June 20: Wantagh, NY – Northwell Heath at Jones Beach Theater

June 22: Gilford, NH – Bank of NH Pavillion

June 23: Canandaigua, NY – Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

June 24: Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

June 26: Mt. Pleasant, MI – Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort *

June 27: Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

June 29: Welch, MN – Treasure Island Resort & Casino

*with Willie Nelson