What Music City’s Jackson Boyd Eats in a Day

Music City’s Jackson Boyd didn’t get in shape living his best blob life. To the Nashville native and personal trainer, fitness is everything. And he has to stay hyper-aware about his health to keep up with at least 15 clients and still have the energy to teach group classes every day.

“My first client is at 6 a.m., and then I’ll go to 7:45 p.m.,” he tells CMT.com. “It’s a lot, but it’s awesome. It doesn’t feel like work.”

To keep up with this intense schedule, he practices anabolic fasting and keeps his diet simple. At mealtimes, his plates are 40 percent protein, 40 percent simple carbohydrates and 20 percent healthy fats.

“In intermittent fasting,” he explains, “you don’t eat until 3 p.m., but you eat whatever you want. And that’s not really the way to do it because you have a tendency to gorge yourself or you just eat until your sick. So I’ll eat at noon first, and then I’ll eat at 6 p.m., and then I’ll eat one more time before bed.

“But what it is is a quarter-half pound of meat, a bag of frozen vegetables and a fat source; so avocados, cashews or something like that. So it’s the same meal, but I’ll change up the protein, carbohydrate and fat source.”

Before bed, he eats a healthy snack that will help him stay full through the next afternoon. “At night, two bananas and four-seven tablespoons of peanut butter. It will spike my insulin levels and carry me over to lunch the next day. So I’m not thinking about food ever, and you stay in great shape.”

