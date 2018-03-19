Before the Music, Kid Rock Tackles Five Minutes of Issues

</noscript> </div>

“But a redistribution of wealth seemed more like their plan, and I don’t believe that you should save, sacrifice, do things by the book, and then have to take care of some deadbeat, milking-the-system, lazy-ass (expletive) man. The issue of struggling single parents — having been one — is an issue close to my heart. But read my lips: we should not reward those who can’t even take care of themselves yet you keep having kid after kid after (expletive) kid.

“Now, of course, we should help them out, and I don’t want to stand here and come off as insensitive or sound like some kind of jerk, but let’s help them out with childcare and child training and find them a place to work. And you deadbeat dads who refuse to be a man, who refuse to be there for your sons, and raise them up to be good men, you no-good, derelict, sperm-donor wannabes, I say lock all you (expletive) up and throw away the (expletive) keys,” he said, starting to inject some unmistakable poetry into his speech.

“And if you wanna take a knee or sit during our ’(The) Star-Spangled Banner,’ and then call me a racist because I’m not PC, and think you gotta remind me that black lives matter. Nazis, bigots, and now again the KKK, I say screw all you (expletive). Just stay the (expletive) away.

“It’s no secret we’re divided, and we all should take some blame. We should be ashamed because these days we seem scared to call Him by His name. So please Almighty Jesus if you’re looking down tonight, please guide us with your wisdom and give us strength to fight. To fight the tyrant evils that lurk here and abroad, and remind us all were still just one nation under God.

“If you think Kid Rock for Senate has got these (expletive) in disarray, wait ‘til I scream out ‘Kid Rock for President of the U.S.A.’ Because wouldn’t it be a sight to see? President Kid Rock in Washington, DC? Standing on the desk in the oval office like a G, holding my (expletive) ready to address the whole country. I’d look them all right in the eyes, live on TV, and I’ll simply tell them: ‘You’ve never met a (expletive) quite like me.’”

In the summer of 2017, Rock posted an open letter on his website about whether or not he would run for office. He wrote that if he did decide to throw his hat in the ring for U.S. Senate, “believe me…it’s game on (expletive). — Kid Rock.” But then during a radio interview in October, he admitted that his Senate bid was never real.

Kid Rock’s American Rock ’n’ Roll tour continues Tuesday night (March 20) in Denver.