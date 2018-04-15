ACM Awards: Remembering the “851”

The gold pin was worn on the lapel or top of nearly each nominee and attendee at Sunday’s (April 15) 53rd Annual ACM Awards. What it symbolizes is so much more than just a number.

If you looked closely at Jason Aldean’s coat lapel last night, you probably saw it gleaming in the light: a simple, gold pin that read “851.”

But the message is so much more than just a number because that number represents lives, ones that are very precious, especially to Aldean and the whole country community.

The “851” represents the lives injured or tragically taken during the horrific shooting at October’s Route 91 Harvest Festival on the Vegas strip when a gunman opened fire from inside a suite at the Mandalay Bay on concertgoers below during Aldean’s set.

For many artists, last night’s ACM Awards marked the first time they’d been in Vegas since the mass shooting occurred. As much as everyone was ready to celebrate, they were also intent on honoring the survivors and sending a powerful message to the world: that the “851” are always on their minds and forever in their hearts; especially on an evening such as Sunday night.

Thomas Rhett proudly wore his pin and posted on his Instagram account, “To the fans, road families and family members of those who lost someone — we wear this number today — 58 — to let you know one thing: we have not forgotten you. We have not forgotten your names. Carrie, Nicol, Steve, Andrea, Denise, Sandy, Chris, so many lost and so many loved ones still mourning. You are with us not only tonight in Las Vegas as we come together, but every single night in every single town. We love you all, Thomas Rhett and Lauren.”

Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild wore hers as well, and posted a powerful message encouraging meaningful conversation and a “revolution of hearts and minds.”

“We need a revolution of hearts and minds to see change,” she wrote in a heartfelt post. “Our children need us. We owe those loyal fans that came to a festival in Las Vegas to listen to their favorite music but instead lived through and died over a senseless act … It’s for them I have hope in my heart that it can happen.”

Brothers Osborne’s John and TJ Osborne also proudly wore the pins, and John even made a special point to acknowledge it on Instagram as well.

The country community will never stop mourning, but will also never stop carrying the memory of these fans with them forever. The fans will always come first, and country music will forever be #vegasstrong.