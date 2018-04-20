Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

The Best Posts You Might've Missed

Obviously, Nashville was all about their beloved Predators last weekend. But first, there were a few other things happening in the artists’ lives; things like Coachella.

Tim McGraw hit up California’s Coachella music festival for Beyoncé’s performance. And then Carrie Underwood threw her parents Steve and Carole a 50th anniversary party. Kelsea Ballerini and her husband Morgan Evans shared some subconscious love on social media.

Lee Brice shared some anniversary love for his wife Sara on social media. Brittany Aldean did her best “Cotton-Eyed Joe.” Brad Paisley shared a baseball meme with Justin Turner.

Luke Combs solicited ideas for his downtime in Vancouver. Brett Eldredge had kind of a girl-power epiphany. Carly Pearce got time with her girlfriends for her birthday. Old Dominion tried to lower their handicaps, and Cole Swindell went home for a Braves game.

Now back to the Preds: Underwood went to cheer on Mike Fisher, Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman went to cheer on everyone, and Maren Morris sang the hell out of our national anthem. Paisley and Urban also filmed messages of support for the Preds.

I subconsciously miss you too, handsome. https://t.co/ga1YweRUUf — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) April 20, 2018

Sometimes I just sing random stuff in my dressing room to check if my voice is warmed up. Sometimes my mind wanders while I’m doing it. Just now my mind wandered and without even realizing I was singing “Square Pegs” at the top of my lungs. Yep. Super man-ly. @KelseaBallerini — Morgan Evans (@Morgan_Evans) April 20, 2018

Padna didn’t come thru. A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on Apr 20, 2018 at 2:16pm PDT

Canada we made it! Day off in Vancouver. What should we do and where should we eat?! — Luke Combs (@lukecombs) April 22, 2018

Ever noticed in chess, the Queen is so much more of a bad ass than the king?…she runs around taking over the game, while the king is lazy and slow…we tip our hat to the queens pic.twitter.com/crcQ33qdVK — Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) April 21, 2018

Studying. A post shared by Old Dominion (@olddominionmusic) on Apr 20, 2018 at 5:14pm PDT

The @PredsNHL are moving on to the Second Round and according to @KeithUrban, the city of Nashville is ready. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/hDjxupu5xe — NHL (@NHL) April 23, 2018