Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

Obviously, Nashville was all about their beloved Predators last weekend. But first, there were a few other things happening in the artists’ lives; things like Coachella.

Tim McGraw hit up California’s Coachella music festival for Beyoncé’s performance. And then Carrie Underwood threw her parents Steve and Carole a 50th anniversary party. Kelsea Ballerini and her husband Morgan Evans shared some subconscious love on social media.

Lee Brice shared some anniversary love for his wife Sara on social media. Brittany Aldean did her best “Cotton-Eyed Joe.” Brad Paisley shared a baseball meme with Justin Turner.

Luke Combs solicited ideas for his downtime in Vancouver. Brett Eldredge had kind of a girl-power epiphany. Carly Pearce got time with her girlfriends for her birthday. Old Dominion tried to lower their handicaps, and Cole Swindell went home for a Braves game.

Now back to the Preds: Underwood went to cheer on Mike Fisher, Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman went to cheer on everyone, and Maren Morris sang the hell out of our national anthem. Paisley and Urban also filmed messages of support for the Preds.

