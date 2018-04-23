Music

Maren Morris Is the Nashville in “The Middle”

But At Least 10 A-List Pop Voices Tried It, Too
by 52m ago

Maren Morris was on her honeymoon with Ryan Hurd when she got the exciting news — her pop collaboration “The Middle” with Zedd and Grey had officially topped the pop charts.

One listen to her soulful, acrobatic vocal, and it’s self-evident that song was made for her. But it almost wasn’t hers at all.

