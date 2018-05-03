Let Sheryl Crow Take the Reins

Go Horseback Riding with Crow at Her Ranch

Sometime in the next two weeks, a couple of Sheryl Crow fans are going to win the ultimate Sheryl Crow prize: time to hang out with her at her Nashville ranch.

When she posted a picture of her with a horse on Wednesday (May 2), I knew the opportunity had to be something cool about the stables at her house (the ones right under the home recording studio where Kacey Musgraves made her latest album Golden Hour). But I had no idea how cool until I got the details.

I’m inviting you to hang with me in Nashville—flights & hotel included! Support the Pink Lotus Foundation & ENTER: https://t.co/YZLNlEM951 pic.twitter.com/k0SyLcFqvz — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) May 2, 2018

For those interested in entering Crow’s contest, this is what you’ll get if you win:

* Time with Crow at her Nashville ranch.

* Time spent horseback riding with Crow around said ranch.

* A leisurely tea time with Crow.

* Free flights and four-star hotel accommodations.

* One autographed copy of Breasts: The Owner’s Manual, by Dr. Kristi Funk with a foreword from Crow.

A donation to the Pink Lotus Foundation, a nonprofit that helps low-income, uninsured and under-insured women get breast cancer screenings and treatments, is required to enter.