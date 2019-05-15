PHOTOS: CMT Music Awards Behind the Scenes

Tickets to the 2019 event happening live on June 5 at 8 p.m. ET with hosts Little Big Town at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena are on sale through Ticketmaster. VIP packages are available through CID Entertainment.
Voting to determine the winners in each category is underway at
CMT.com through 11:59 p.m. ET on June 4. The top five video of the year finalists will be announced the morning of the show, and fans will be able to vote for their favorites in the category all day and throughout the special at CMT.com and via Twitter.
Join the conversation by following @CMT on
Twitter and Instagram, using hashtag #CMTawards and liking the CMT Music Awards on Facebook.
Enjoy some of our favorite candid behind-the-scenes moments from previous CMT Music Awards:
2004 CMT Music Awards
Kenny Chesney and Little Jimmy Dickens
Bret Michaels and Dickens
Carson Kressley and Sheryl Crow
2005 CMT Music Awards
Josh Turner and Blake Shelton get a moment with Loretta Lynn, who was presented the Johnny Cash Visionary Award.at the 2005 awards.
R. Diamond/WireImage for CMT: Country Music Television
Keith Urban, Gretchen Wilson with Heart’s Ann Wilson and Nancy Wilson.
2006 CMT Music Awards
Jennifer Nettles crowd surfs during “Down in Mississippi (Up to No Good).”
Rusty Russell/Getty Images
Hank Williams Jr. photo-bombs Kid Rock, Wynonna Judd and actress Caroline Rhea.
Williams has another awkward moment with the 2006 host, Jeff Foxworthy.
2007 CMT Music Awards
We have no idea where Shelton got the pie for the 2007 awards.
Evan Agostini/Getty Images
Rosanne Cash and Kris Kristofferson chat backstage. Kristofferson was the recipient of the 2007 Johnny Cash Visionary award.
2008 CMT Music Awards
Snoop Dogg and LeAnn Rimes meet backstage.
Snoop Doog rubs elbows with Robert Plant and Alison Krauss.
Robert Plant, Alison Krauss, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw hang backstage.
Remember the CMT series
Gone Country
? Stars Diana DeGarmo and Sisqó work the red carpet.
2009 CMT Music Awards
Taylor Swift takes her brother Austin to the 2009 ceremony.
Def Leppard and Swift celebrate a knockout performance backstage at the 2009 show.
T-Pain and Swift
Rick Diamond/Getty Images
Dierks Bentley, Alan Jackson and Brad Paisley hug it out behind the scenes.
2010 CMT Music Awards
Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT
Including John Mayer and Paula Deen, it seems like everyone wanted to check out
Jersey Shore
’s Mike ’The Situation’ Sorrentino and the situation with his abs backstage at the 2010 awards.
Kid Rock, Uncle Kracker, Kellie Pickler and John Rich
Rick Diamond/Getty Images
Pickler and Crow
Richard Petty and McGraw
Rick Diamond/Getty Images
Jersey Shore
’s Nicole ’Snooki’ Polizzi and actress Hayden Panettiere
Rick Diamond/Getty Images
Luke Bryan and Gloriana’s Tom Gossin and Mike Gossin bring a gator to the 2010 afterparty.
2011 CMT Music Awards
Crow and Justin Bieber
Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT
Bieber and Lauren Alaina
Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT
Ludacris and Jason Aldean
2012 CMT Music Awards
Grace Potter, Kenny Chesney and Miranda Lambert
2013 CMT Music Awards
Rick Diamond/Getty Images
Nelly and Darius Rucker
Rick Diamond/Getty Images
Dog Lee Chapman, Dax Shepard and Beth Chapman
2014 CMT Music Awards
Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT
Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT
Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT
Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT
2015 CMT Music Awards
Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT
Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT
Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT
Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT
Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT
2016 CMT Music Awards
John Shearer/Getty Images for CMT
John Shearer/Getty Images for CMT
Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT
2017 CMT Music Awards
Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT
Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT
Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT
2018 CMT Music Awards
Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT
Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT
Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT
Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT
Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT
Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT