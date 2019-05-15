TV

PHOTOS: CMT Music Awards Behind the Scenes

Little Big Town Hosts the 2019 CMT Music Awards Live from Nashville on June 5 at 8 p.m. ET
by 5/15/2019

You never know who you’ll run into backstage at the CMT Music Awards. Remember John Mayer’s random abs competition with Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino from The Jersey Shore? How about that awkward moment 2006 host Jeff Foxworthy had with Hank Williams Jr.? Thankfully, there’s plenty of photo evidence of all the best behind-the-scenes moments from the show.

Embedded from media.mtvnservices.com.