Hot 20: Brothers Osborne Surprise Mom with Nashville Home

Moms feel complete whenever they have all their children together under one roof.

Brothers Osborne’s John and TJ Osborne and their three siblings made that happen for their mother, Trish, recently in Nashville because they had a major surprise in store for her.

And CMT Hot 20 Countdown was there to catch all the action.

While sitting down for their interview together with Hot 20’s Katie Cook, John asked Trish if she knew where she was at the moment.

Trish thought she was in town to chat with CMT about raising TJ and John.

That’s when John casually surprised her with the key to the house where they were doing the interview.

And of course, her reaction was priceless.