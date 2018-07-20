Hot 20: Brothers Osborne, Carly Pearce Set for ‘90s Night Special

It’s safe to say today’s mainstream country musicians wouldn’t be who they are today without the country music that ruled the airwaves in the ‘90s.

CMT’s Hot 20 Countdown will highlight that connection with an all-new concert special premiering Aug. 4-5 at 9 a.m. ET.

Brothers Osborne, Easton Corbin, Carly Pearce, Lucie Silvas and hit-maker Adam Sanders (Cole Swindell’s “Ain’t Worth the Whiskey” and Dustin Lynch’s “Hell of A Night”) will headline Monday’s (July 23) concert taping at Nashville’s Marathon Music Works.

Proceeds from the night hosted by CMT’s Cody Alan and Katie Cook will benefit the T.J. Martell Foundation. Tickets are on sale now through Ticketfly.

Sanders started the ‘90s Night concert series at Nashville’s Exit/In in 2017 with performances by Adam Craig, Craig Campbell, Dustin Lynch, Lauren Alaina, Michael Ray, Mark Wills, Martina McBride, Rhett Akins, members of Shenandoah and Gary Chapman.



The second sold-out '90s night in March had Cole Swindell, LOCASH, Tyler Farr, Michael Ray, Chris Lane and Sanders collaborating with Tracy Lawrence, Diamond Rio, John Michael Montgomery, Blackhawk, Tim Rushlow, Aaron Tippin and Joe Diffie.




