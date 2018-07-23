Shania Twain’s Girls’ Night Out in Nashville

Shania Twain fans who caught the Nashville show on her Now Tour are still in a Shania coma.

The 2016 CMT Artist of a Lifetime rocked a packed house at the Bridgestone Arena on Saturday (July 21) and brought major Las Vegas production with world-class choreography, aerial moments and musicality that fans will never forget.

Jason Davis/Getty Images

As tight as most concert tours are, Twain navigated her stage with a fluidity and ease that showcased her vulnerability in a display of showmanship that was equal parts uplifting, awe-inspiring and unmatched by anyone else in her class. At different points in her show, she even made time to give her husband, Frédéric Thiébaud, a smooch on the tour’s kiss cam and snapped selfies with a few lucky fans.

Jason Davis/Getty Images

For those expecting just a set of the hits, she delivered those and more, pouring her heart out with each passing note in her 21-song set. Selections from her latest album, Now (which she wrote entirely by herself), balanced her most well-known hits, including “From This Moment On,” “Come On Over” and “Any Man of Mine.” For “Soldier” and “Still the One,” she took flight on flying guitar case that was suspended over her adoring audience. No one sat down the entire show.

Overall, her set clocked in at just about two hours and was capped with an encore of “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” and “Rock This Country!”

Backstage before the concert, Twain hosted an invitation-only champagne toast with industry insiders and a group of rising Nashville songstresses including CMT Next Women of Country Kalie Shorr, Jillian Jacqueline, Cassadee Pope and Hannah Ellis.