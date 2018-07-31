For Sale: Jason Aldean and Brian Kelley’s Middle Tennessee Homes

With approximately 94 people moving to Nashville a day, the city’s real estate is very much a sellers’ market.

That bodes well for Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley as they sell their respective Middle Tennessee cribs.

Built in 1981, Kelley’s two-story home sits on 10.66 acres of wooded land, has one bedroom, two baths, a beautiful kitchen and decks for entertaining. Plus, it has the treehouse where Kelley mixed and produced music for Florida Georgia Line’s Dig Your Roots album.

The price of this lovely spread is $2,346,200.

Then there’s Aldean’s sprawling estate in nearby Columbia, Tenn. This 120-acre spread has picturesque views of Flat Creek with a mix of woodlands and pasture, a detached bowling alley, a beautiful outdoor entertainment area with a pool, a 10,000-square-foot horse facility and more. It has six bedrooms, eight full baths and is listed at $7,875,000.





