How to Get the Perfect Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Look

Admit it: as you watched last week’s season premiere of DCC: Making The Team, you, too, thought, “How does everyone stay so glamorous while dancing and high-kicking like that?!”

Makeup, honey—the perfect makeup.

And fortunately, we now know how to get the signature “DCC” look thanks to this new video tutorial with makeup artist Peggy Segundo.

Segundo breaks down the game-day look in easy-to-recreate steps, guiding you through what product goes where and giving a few insider tips as well (yes, your brow color should be a shade darker than your hair, trust her.)

Grab your brushes and bronzer and get ready to get glam!

