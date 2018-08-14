Luke Combs Recaptures Prime Album Spot with This One’s for You

The summer doldrums seem to have set in. This week’s charts are not significantly different from the previous week’s lineup.

Luke Combs’ This One’s for You returns to the top country album shelf where it’s so long resided, dislodging in the process last week’s champ, Kenny Chesney’s Songs for the Saints. And Brett Young’s “Mercy” spends a second week as the most played country song.

There are no new albums to acknowledge this time around. But we do have three returnees — Elvis Presley's Elv1s: 30 #1 Hits (back at No. 30), Midland's On the Rocks (No. 44) and Brothers Osborne's Port Saint Joe (No. 5). Jake Owen boasts the week's highest-debuting new song, as his "Down to the Honkytonk" vaults in at No. 35. The other first-timers are Dan + Shay's "Speechless" (No. 46) and Cody Johnson's "On My Way to You" (No. 53). Carlton Anderson's "Drop Everything" springs back into the game at No. 57. The No. 2 through No. 5 songs, in that order, are Chesney's "Get Along" (last week's No. 1), Jason Aldean's "Drowns the Whiskey," Luke Bryan's "Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset" and Thomas Rhett's "Life Changes." Rounding out the Top 5 albums array are Aldean's Rearview Town and the eponymous Kane Brown and Dan + Shay. Well, there's more to life than excitement … isn't there? Edward Morris Edward Morris is a veteran of country music journalism. He lives in Nashville, Tennessee, and is a frequent contributor to CMT.com.




