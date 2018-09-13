Carrie Underwood Returns to the Opry for a Big Cause

It’s one of the most special nights at the Grand Ole Opry, the night the Opry Barn “goes pink” to join in the fight against breast cancer.

And who better to flip the switch and kick off the celebration this year than Carrie Underwood?

Chris Hollo/Grand Ole Opry

Underwood will return to the Opry to take part in the ceremony on October 26th just like she did ten years ago for the inaugural Opry Goes Pink. To mark this momentous occasion, Underwood and the Opry have created the “Cry Pretty Opry Goes Pink” package for fans, which features Opry Goes Pink tickets, Underwood’s “Cry Pretty” album, and a collectible print.

Beginning today, if you order the package or tickets, $5 from every package and ticket sold will be donated to the fight against breast cancer. Ticket packages are available at opry.com and by calling (800)-SEE-OPRY.

And if, in fact, you are able to make it out to the Opry to see the “Cry Pretty” singer in October, get excited, because she’s playing not one, but TWO shows that night on the sacred stage. Heck, we want tickets to both…one Carrie show is never enough, is it?

“Cry Pretty” hits stores and digital retailers tomorrow (Sept. 14.)



