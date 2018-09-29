Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

The Best Posts You Might've Missed

Instead of asking yourself what might have happened with the country stars over the weekend, maybe you should ask what didn’t happen.

It seemed like the artists were all over social media, sharing pictures and videos and other randomness. And it all kind of started with a very mysterious tweet from Tim McGraw — who apparently deleted his profile picture — about Jesus and whiskey. Even though it revealed absolutely nothing, it still had about 7,500 likes.

Elsewhere on the socials, Jason Aldean gave his son Memphis a well-deserved shout out, Little Big Town gave Karen Fairchild’s legs a well-deserved shout out, Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren hit memory lane in their best 90s threads, Carrie Underwood listed the things she saw when she was down under, Luke Bryan shared his Iowa stage with an American Idol, Kelsea Ballerini had some of Montana’s best McNuggets, Chris Young predicted a bright future for Kane Brown, Old Dominion attempted to make the xylophone the new steel guitar, Dierks Bentley shared some very high Mountain High shenanigans, and Maren Morris requested that her new husband Ryan Hurd keep on loving her.

I need Jesus or I need whiskey — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) September 28, 2018

this kid is a trooper. We have packed him up and taken him all over the country this year. 2 more days on his first tour and we are headed home. ✌ pic.twitter.com/lxVqh92hTF — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) September 28, 2018

Happiest birthday to our @KarenFairchild & those dazzling legs! pic.twitter.com/YR6Vg17XpB — Little Big Town (@littlebigtown) September 28, 2018

Thanks Montana!! Now NUGS GET IN MUH BELLY. pic.twitter.com/yrIq5YeaI8 — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) September 30, 2018