Runaway June’s Hannah Mulholland Marries

Set to Perform on CMT Artists of the Year on Oct. 17 at 8 p.m. ET

Runaway June’s Hannah Mulholland is a missus.

The California native and her longtime boyfriend Ian Jay eloped in Philo’s Anderson Valley among the redwoods, and only members of their immediate families were present for Saturday’s (Oct. 6) intimate occasion.

“A rainy morning hike, ceremony in the forest with our family playing live music, followed by an amazing local vegan dinner prepared especially for us by @thebewilderedpig, and a homemade wedding cake,” she writes on social media. “9 guests, 2 days, and 1 epic celebration.”

Runaway June will perform with Carrie Underwood and Maddie & Tae on the CMT Artists of the Year premiering live from Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Oct. 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Additional collaborations will include Ballerini with Alison Krauss; soul legend Gladys Knight with Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman; and Hillary Scott with Tori Kelly and Kirk Franklin; plus an all-star Aretha Franklin tribute starring Maren Morris and Brandi Carlile.