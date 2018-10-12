Pistol Annies’ Musical Sisterhood Grows

The band formed years ago when Lambert and Monroe were jamming late one night and hatched an idea to create the trio with Presley. They shared a mutual obsession with Presley’s music and called her up to gauge her interest.
“It’s almost like we were sisters in another life,” Presley told CMT.com during a recent visit with the band. “There’s just this known connective thing that’s we’ve had since the first time we all met. It’s only grown.”
“I can’t believe it worked,” Lambert added. “Our manager made us audition for her. We did, and she couldn’t deny us.”