Chris Lane’s Essential First-Date Questions in “I Don’t Know About You”

As a recording artist, Chris Lane only wants to make music that resonates with others, and he believes he’s doing his job when his fans recognize themselves in his music. That was his primary goal going into recording his sophomore album, Laps Around the Sun.
“I’m learning from Kenny Chesney and Tim McGraw, those guys who are the kings of recording songs that make you feel something,” Lane tells CMT.com from the road on his 2018 fall tour. “Those are always the best songs no matter what.”
His latest single “I Don’t Know About You,” co-written by Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps and Jameson Rodgers, was chosen based on the fan reaction to the song. The chorus cascades with nine questions that typically happen when two people meet for the first time and have obvious chemistry. Lane believes they’re pretty good get-to-know-you questions for guys who happen to get nervous when trying to get to know women.
“The fans definitely picked this one [as the new single],” Lane says. “We had no clue what we were going to go with. But the reaction has been incredible. Just seeing the fans sing this song back at shows has been insane.”