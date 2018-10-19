Chris Lane’s Essential First-Date Questions in “I Don’t Know About You”

As a recording artist, Chris Lane only wants to make music that resonates with others, and he believes he’s doing his job when his fans recognize themselves in his music. That was his primary goal going into recording his sophomore album, Laps Around the Sun.

“I’m learning from Kenny Chesney and Tim McGraw, those guys who are the kings of recording songs that make you feel something,” Lane tells CMT.com from the road on his 2018 fall tour. “Those are always the best songs no matter what.”

His latest single “I Don’t Know About You,” co-written by Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps and Jameson Rodgers, was chosen based on the fan reaction to the song. The chorus cascades with nine questions that typically happen when two people meet for the first time and have obvious chemistry. Lane believes they’re pretty good get-to-know-you questions for guys who happen to get nervous when trying to get to know women.

“The fans definitely picked this one [as the new single],” Lane says. “We had no clue what we were going to go with. But the reaction has been incredible. Just seeing the fans sing this song back at shows has been insane.”



</noscript> </div>

He adds he has at times been the guy in the song. “I feel like I relate to it because this is when you’re in the dating world, and you’re meeting somebody for the first time,” Lane says. “I feel like I have a lot of those kinds of scenarios right now in my life. But I feel like, for guys who are nervous about going on a first date or whatever it may be, I feel like this song is the actual blueprint. Here are some questions you should be asking your girl on the first date.” The music video premieres on an all-new CMT Hot 20 Countdown, airing on Saturday and Sunday (Oct. 20-21) at 9 a.m. ET. Directed by Justin Clough, the cinematic piece marks Lane’s acting debut, and it was shot at the Dickson, Tenn. dive, the Piccadilly Club. Lane plays the lead who attempts to learn the real name of a woman he’s interested in at the bar. The two get to know one another over karaoke and pool, and things go well for the couple until an unexpected twist at the end of the night. “I don’t have that [acting] bone in my body,” Lane admits. “So, when I actually had to be serious, it was kind of hard. Do I think that I will ever get an acting role in a movie? Absolutely not. But I had a great time. Hannah, who was in the video, she did a great job, as well. That was our first time ever meeting, and it’s not always easy to go into, ‘Hey, how are you? My name is Chris,’ and then straight into acting like we like each other.” Lane continues his Laps Around the Sun tour with Mason Ramsey and Gabby Barrett tonight (Oct. 19) in Rosemont, Ill. Lauren Tingle Lauren Tingle is a Tennessean and storyteller who eats music for breakfast, lunch and dinner. When she’s not writing or rocking out, she enjoys yoga and getting lost in the great outdoors. Embedded from www.youtube.com



