“She Got the Best of Me” Arrives as Luke Combs’ Fourth No. 1

Just 16 weeks after its debut, Luke Combs’ “She Got the Best of Me” now stands atop Billboard’s country airplay chart. It’s Combs’ fourth single to occupy that exalted height, his first having been “Hurricane” in 2016.

Combs’ fellow North Carolinian, Eric Church, has much to feel good about, too. His new collection, Desperate Man, is the No. 1 country album for the second week.

We note three new albums — Morgan Evans’ Things That We Drink To (checking in at No. 9), Jimmie Allen’s Mercury Lane (No. 11) and Colter Wall’s Songs of the Plains (No. 17).

And there are three returnees — Elvis Presley’s Elv1s: 30 #1 Hits (No. 32), Alan Jackson’s Precious Memories Collection (No. 39) and Chris Young’s Losing Sleep (No. 46).

The new songs are Luke Bryan’s “What Makes You Country” (bowing at No. 54) and Evans’ “Day Drunk” (No. 55).

Completing the Top 5 songs array, in descending order, are Cole Swindell’s “Break Up in the End,” Chris Young’s “Hangin’ On,” Russell Dickerson’s “Blue Tacoma” and Allen’s “Best Shot.”

Florida Georgia Line’s “Simple,” last week’s No. 1, now resides at No. 8.

The No. 2 through No. 5 albums are Combs’ This One’s for You, Carrie Underwood’s Cry Pretty, Jason Aldean’s Rearview Town and the eponymous Dan + Shay.