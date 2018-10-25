Pistol Annies, Dierks Bentley Join CMA Awards Lineup

Just as we get closer and closer to the CMA Awards, the list of performers is getting longer and longer.

The Country Music Association just announced the addition of two collaborative performances — Dierks Bentley with Brothers Osborne, and Florida Georgia Line with Bebe Rexha — and stand-alone performances from Kacey Musgraves, Pistol Annies and Thomas Rhett.

Already, the country artists lined up to play at the 52nd Annual CMA Awards include Carrie Underwood, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay, Old Dominion and Keith Urban.

Underwood and Brad Paisley will be hosting the show for the 11th year in a row.

Bentley and Brothers Osborne have 37 CMA Awards nominations and wins between them. Florida Georgia Line have 11 nominations and four wins and Rexha has two nods this year for her crossover collaboration “Meant to Be” with the duo. Musgraves brings with her two wins and 15 nominations. Thomas Rhett has ten nominations and one win. And Pistol Annies, the all-girl band made up of country solo artists Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley, have earned two CMA Awards nominations.

The CMA Awards air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. CT on ABC.