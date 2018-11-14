CMA Awards 2018: A First Look at the Red Carpet

The red carpet arrivals have begun for tonight’s 52nd Annual CMA Awards, and not even frigid cold and steady rain could dull the shine of these bright stars. Check out the gorgeous gowns and sharp suits currently making their way down the carpet.
CMT’s Cody AlanJohn Shearer/WireImage
CMT’s Katie CookJohn Shearer/WireImage
Kellie PicklerJohn Shearer/WireImage
Cassadee PopeTerry Wyatt/FilmMagic
Scotty McCreeryJason Kempin/Getty Images
Danielle BradberyJason Kempin/Getty Images
Maddie & TaeJason Kempin/Getty Images
Frankie Ballard and Christina MurphyJason Kempin/Getty Images
LANCOJason Kempin/Getty Images
Brantley Gilbert and Amber CochranJason Kempin/Getty Images
Lindsay EllJohn Shearer/WireImage
Russell DickersonJason Kempin/Getty Images
Walker HayesJohn Shearer/WireImage
Granger and Amber SmithJason Kempin/Getty Images
Travis DenningTerry Wyatt/FilmMagic
Justin MooreJason Kempin/Getty Images
Morgan WallenJason Kempin/Getty Images
Mason RamseyJason Kempin/Getty Images
Alicia WittJason Kempin/Getty Images
Stephanie QuayleJason Kempin/Getty Images
Jamie FloydJason Kempin/Getty Images
Lucas HogeJohn Shearer/WireImage