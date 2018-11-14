CMA Awards 2018: A First Look at the Red Carpet

The Stars Brave The Rain To Come Out Tonight

The red carpet arrivals have begun for tonight’s 52nd Annual CMA Awards, and not even frigid cold and steady rain could dull the shine of these bright stars. Check out the gorgeous gowns and sharp suits currently making their way down the carpet.

CMT’s Cody Alan John Shearer/WireImage CMT’s Katie Cook John Shearer/WireImage Kellie Pickler John Shearer/WireImage Cassadee Pope Terry Wyatt/FilmMagic Scotty McCreery Jason Kempin/Getty Images Danielle Bradbery Jason Kempin/Getty Images Maddie & Tae Jason Kempin/Getty Images Frankie Ballard and Christina Murphy Jason Kempin/Getty Images LANCO Jason Kempin/Getty Images Brantley Gilbert and Amber Cochran Jason Kempin/Getty Images Lindsay Ell John Shearer/WireImage Russell Dickerson Jason Kempin/Getty Images Walker Hayes John Shearer/WireImage Granger and Amber Smith Jason Kempin/Getty Images Travis Denning Terry Wyatt/FilmMagic Justin Moore Jason Kempin/Getty Images Morgan Wallen Jason Kempin/Getty Images Mason Ramsey Jason Kempin/Getty Images Alicia Witt Jason Kempin/Getty Images Stephanie Quayle Jason Kempin/Getty Images Jamie Floyd Jason Kempin/Getty Images Lucas Hoge John Shearer/WireImage