Music

CMA Awards 2018: A First Look at the Red Carpet

The Stars Brave The Rain To Come Out Tonight
by 35m ago

The red carpet arrivals have begun for tonight’s 52nd Annual CMA Awards, and not even frigid cold and steady rain could dull the shine of these bright stars. Check out the gorgeous gowns and sharp suits currently making their way down the carpet.

  1. CMT’s Cody Alan

    John Shearer/WireImage

  2. CMT’s Katie Cook

    John Shearer/WireImage

  3. Kellie Pickler

    John Shearer/WireImage

  4. Cassadee Pope

    Terry Wyatt/FilmMagic

  5. Scotty McCreery

    Jason Kempin/Getty Images

  6. Danielle Bradbery

    Jason Kempin/Getty Images

  7. Maddie & Tae

    Jason Kempin/Getty Images

  8. Frankie Ballard and Christina Murphy

    Jason Kempin/Getty Images

  9. LANCO

    Jason Kempin/Getty Images

  10. Brantley Gilbert and Amber Cochran

    Jason Kempin/Getty Images

  11. Lindsay Ell

    John Shearer/WireImage

  12. Russell Dickerson

    Jason Kempin/Getty Images

  13. Walker Hayes

    John Shearer/WireImage

  14. Granger and Amber Smith

    Jason Kempin/Getty Images

  15. Travis Denning

    Terry Wyatt/FilmMagic

  16. Justin Moore

    Jason Kempin/Getty Images

  17. Morgan Wallen

    Jason Kempin/Getty Images

  18. Mason Ramsey

    Jason Kempin/Getty Images

  19. Alicia Witt

    Jason Kempin/Getty Images

  20. Stephanie Quayle

    Jason Kempin/Getty Images

  21. Jamie Floyd

    Jason Kempin/Getty Images

  22. Lucas Hoge

    John Shearer/WireImage
Samantha is a country radio insider with a deep love for the music and its stars. She can often be found on a red carpet or at a late-night guitar pull.