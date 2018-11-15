Music

Keith Urban Believes Perpetual Curiosity Led to CMA Win

And What Exactly Did Nicole Kidman Whisper to Him?
Eleven times Keith Urban was up for the CMA Awards’ top honor of entertainer of the year. And only twice has his name been called. So, there is no doubt he’s never comin’ down from Wednesday’s (Nov. 14) win.

