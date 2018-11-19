Taylor Swift Signs with Universal Music Group

Taylor Swift has signed a new multi-year contract with Universal Music Group with UMG’s Republic Records serving as her label partner in the U.S.
Swift’s first record deal with the Nashville-based Big Machine Records where she signed as one of the label’s flagship artists at age 15 ended less than a month ago.
Swift announced the new deal via social media on Monday (Nov. 19). Her new Republic label mates include Maddie & Tae, the Avett Brothers, Ariana Grande, the Weeknd, Nicki Minaj, Lorde and Drake.
“I want to express my heartfelt thanks to Scott Borchetta for believing in me as a 14-year-old and for guiding me through over a decade of work that I will always be proud of,” Swift wrote on Instagram. “I’m extremely grateful to get to do what I love, especially with the people I’ve been fortunate enough to work with.”