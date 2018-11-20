See Chris Janson’s Personal New Video for “It Is Christmas”

Sure Thanksgiving is still two days away, but when Chris Janson drops a holiday song this perfectly traditional and sentimental, it’s officially time to deck the halls.
Janson is celebrating the release of his first-ever Christmas single “It Is Christmas,” a timeless ode to the most wonderful (and his favorite) time of the year.
“That’s all I’ve ever loved. I don’t love kitsch in anything, in any format of life but I love real and just things that make you feel something,” Janson told CMT.com.
“I’m very much a traditionalist person but I’m also a path cutter type person. And so, for years people have been saying, ’You should record a Christmas song, you should record a Christmas song.’ I don’t want to record a Christmas song. I don’t like doing other peoples’ music.”
So, he did what Janson does best–he wrote his own.
“One day I had a random idea to write a Christmas song in like July, and that’s what we did. I wrote this song probably three years ago with my co-writers and we just never thought it would see the light of day. I didn’t have a record deal at the time and then when I got one it was just something that I just sort of brought up in passing,” he said.
The track was actually recorded at the end of the session for his current album Everybody, but the idea of a Christmas song still wasn’t on everyone’s radar just yet. Finally, Janson said, it just made sense and the timing was perfect, as was the arrangement.
“When we wrote it I wanted a spoken word kind of thing, to me that’s what Christmas is,” he said. “Unless you can do it as good as Mariah Carey, I just don’t think you have any business doing it,” he jokingly said.
“If I’m going to do it, I want to … I just don’t want to follow the crowd. I have to write my own,” he asserted. “So we just wrote our own. It’s a true story by the way.”
Which is reflected in the cozy and heartwarming new music video featuring Janson’s wife Kelly Lynn, their children, and a host of friends and family, gathered around laughing and singing while Janson serenades everyone on the piano.
And the emotional spirit of the holidays was more alive than ever.