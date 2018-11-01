Sugarland, Martina McBride, and Tegan Marie Also Slated to Sing

Kane Brown, Carly Pearce and More To Perform on Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Perhaps one of the most beloved Thanksgiving Day traditions is the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and this year’s celebration boasts no shortage of superstar country performances.

Kane Brown, Carly Pearce, Sugarland, Martina McBride, and Tegan Marie will all head up to NYC to take a ride and perform on the famous route.

Brown will ride on the float “Mount Rushmore’s American Pride” from the South Dakota Department of Tourism, while Pearce will ride on the “Harvest in the Valley” float from Green Giant.

McBride will ride Balsam Hill’s “Deck the Halls” float while you’ll see Sugarland from atop The Cranberry Cooperative float from Ocean Spray.

Tegan Marie will support the Girl Scouts of the USA by riding their “Building a Better World” float.

Also appearing on the parade route to perform this year are John Legend, Diana Ross and her family, Leona Lewis, Pentatonix and more.

Among the new floats to brigade this year are the sweet “Fantasy Chocolate Factory” from Kinder, “Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” from Nickelodeon, “Santa’s Saint Bernards Save Christmas” from Elf Pets and the Elf on the Shelf, and a brand new “Tom Turkey” float from Macy’s, a redesign of the longest-running title float in the parade’s history.

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's

The 2018 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade begins Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 22) at 9 AM ET/8AM CT and concludes at noon with the most special guest of all…Santa Claus!