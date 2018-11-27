Music

Mitchell Tenpenny Plots Album Release Tour

Adam Hambrick, Seaforth and Ross Ellis Join Tenpenny for 12-city Run
It looks like Mitchell Tenpenny’s schedule won’t be winding down for the holidays just yet.

He will launch his Telling All My Secrets Album Release Tour Dec. 8 in Rome, Ga. to support his major label debut, which comes out Dec. 14. The tour will visit 12 cities with Adam Hambrick, Seaforth and Ross Ellis opening various dates before wrapping Feb. 1 in Denver, Co.

“There are so many people to celebrate this moment with, and I wanted to go to them with this release,” Tenpenny said in a release. “From the first full-band gig I played in Nashville at 12th & Porter in July of 2017, to all the songwriters, musicians, publishers, industry executives and early critics that were willing to give my music a shot, this tour is so I have a chance to look you each in the eye and tell you ‘Thank you for making this dream a reality.’”

