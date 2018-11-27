Mitchell Tenpenny Plots Album Release Tour

It looks like Mitchell Tenpenny’s schedule won’t be winding down for the holidays just yet.
He will launch his Telling All My Secrets Album Release Tour Dec. 8 in Rome, Ga. to support his major label debut, which comes out Dec. 14. The tour will visit 12 cities with Adam Hambrick, Seaforth and Ross Ellis opening various dates before wrapping Feb. 1 in Denver, Co.
“There are so many people to celebrate this moment with, and I wanted to go to them with this release,” Tenpenny said in a release. “From the first full-band gig I played in Nashville at 12th & Porter in July of 2017, to all the songwriters, musicians, publishers, industry executives and early critics that were willing to give my music a shot, this tour is so I have a chance to look you each in the eye and tell you ‘Thank you for making this dream a reality.’”