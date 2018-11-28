Maren Morris: Innocent Ears & Hot Chicken

I think Maren Morris may be on to something.

Instead of having a massive album listening party in some massive arena somewhere, why not just go across the pond and rent a flat and pick a handful of your most loyal fans to give it a go? Think way more intimate and way less impersonal.

After having spent about a week in London, Morris tweeted about her flat party on Tuesday night (Nov. 27), saying that she shared several songs with 25 of her fans, and they talked about the stories behind them. And they ate hot chicken.

In a behind-the-scenes video of the listening party, Morris says she is relieved to be finally getting some feedback on her sophomore album. “To have innocent ears — just complete purity — listen to them without any politics involved,” Morris said, “that was the first time fans were listening to those songs.”

“It’s been unleashed,” she says with a sigh of relief at the end of the night.

As an added bonus, as fans started to share their thoughts about the new music on social media, Morris retweeted their tweets. (If there were any lukewarm reactions, we didn’t see them.)

Well, @MarenMorris is the most humble, down-to-earth lass! Unreal night hanging with her & hearing astounding new tracks. Thank you SO much Maren, @RyanHurd & your most excellent team, for giving us an evening of treasured memories. Can’t bloody wait to get MM2 & go a long drive! — Sheree Stray (@Shereestray) November 27, 2018

Shared the most special evening with @MarenMorris and a bunch of other lovely people! Can’t believe I got this lucky. Thank you MM for sharing your time and your music with us! Had to fight the tears through ‘to hell and back’ once again! #songIwishIdwrittenformylove — Cat Petrucci (@CatPetrucci) November 27, 2018

Thank you for such an amazing evening @MarenMorris!! This new album is truly incredible and I’m honoured that I got to be one of the first to hear some of the new songs ❤️ — jess (@HeyItsJessW) November 27, 2018

the past 2 days have honestly been some of the best of my life. so happy to know @marenmorris’ music and wooooow is she talented. mm2 era is officially kicked off then!? — Becky (@_beckygitsham) November 27, 2018

love a casual Tuesday evening spent hanging out in a living room with @MarenMorris listening to a bunch of tracks from MM2. no one is ready for this era — Ria (@riawebb) November 27, 2018

So I’ve just been lucky enough to hear a bunch of @MarenMorris ‘s MM2 album and holy shit the world isn’t ready !! — Ashley (@Ashley_Albus) November 27, 2018

Had the privilege of hearing the absolutely amazing songs from the upcoming MM2 album tonight at a listening party in #London…what an amazing night! Thank you so much @MarenMorris (and @RyanHurd!) has such a great time and can’t wait for the album release! ❤️ — Mel Osten (@MelOsten) November 27, 2018