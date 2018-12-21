We All Sleep Shop, Carrie Underwood

Sleep Shopping Syndrome: when sleep deprivation causes you to kill time by online shopping in the middle of the night. Symptoms may include buyer’s remorse, multiple emails confirming purchases the next morning, and momentary euphoria when packages arrive.

After tweeting at about 3:00 am on Friday (Dec. 21) that she couldn’t sleep — “Dear pregnancy insomnia, Please go bother someone else…like dads. Go bother dads. My husband sleeps so soundly and peacefully and I’ve been awake for 2 hours (so far). How is this fair? Imma lose my mind” — it sounds like she just kind of gave up on sleeping and headed for her computer.

And it also sounds like it wasn’t all last-minute gifts for her friend and family, because she freely admitted in the post that she bought $600 worth of make-up.

Worst part about insomnia = waking up this morning to see what I bought online while I was up. I just realized I spent over $600 on make up. ‍♀️ #SeemedLikeAGoodIdeaAtTheTime #HelpMe #TakeAwayMyShoppingApps#ButThereWasASale — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) December 21, 2018

And her hashtags capture the rationales we all use when we sleep shop. Proving once again that Carrie Underwood is all of us.

