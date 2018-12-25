Music

The Year-End’s Greatest Hits

The Best Posts You Might Have Missed
by 1h ago

Did you miss it? There was a father-daughter hogfish outing, a shoelace argument, a wedding remake, a Bevo v. Uga incident, and so much more. If you unplugged over the holidays, you might’ve overlooked some solid social posts from the country stars. But we never unplug. So we were watching and waiting to collect all of those to start 2019 off with a Greatest Hits collection of year-end posts.

Like how Tim McGraw went on a dive with his daughter and they caught four hogfish. Brian Kelley and his wife had a spiritual and sexy time renewing their vows in Big Sur. Luke Bryan shared videos from his family ski trip. Jason Aldean’s son Memphis was ready for some football. Kelsea Ballerini and her mom Carla took a mandatory tourist selfie in Sydney. Kacey Musgraves virtually applauded Danielle Bradbery’s cover of her “Slow Burn.” Maren Morris confessed to having a Ross Geller wardrobe malfunction. Thomas Rhett held up a massive pajama pyramid. Brothers Osbourne were in full panic mode when their dog Barley ran away. (She was found, after having walked the five miles from John’s house to T.J.’s house.) Lee Brice hosted a hog roast. Jake Owen had to school someone on the spelling of Waylon Jennings’ name. Blake Shelton requested a Bloody Mary emoji from the emoji makers at the Unicode Consortium. Jon Langston was dying over that moment when a 1,800-lb. college football mascot went after his opponent’s tiny little mascot. And Carrie Underwood’s son Isaiah tied her shoelaces for her and it had us shook.

Perfect day. Happy new year !!!

My little Bama Fan looking so grown

Mandatory tourist selfie with momma. @carladenham55

Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville.